BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 27 *10.0 -163.0 154.9 ^April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 Month to date 815.8 130.7 -1,096.3 Year to date 6,268.3 -4,817.2 -3,782.6 ^ April 26 figures revised. * Foreign investors were net buyers during six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1.62 trillion won ($1.43 billion). ($1 = 1,129.4300 won) (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.