SEOUL, May 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 11 *105.3 331.2 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 Month to date 1,259.7 -10.3 -1,408.4 Year to date 7,516.2 -5,178.0 -4,851.0 ^ May 10 figures revised. * Foreign investors were net buyers during five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1.26 trillion won ($1.12 billion) ($1 = 1,127.4100 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)