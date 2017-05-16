SEOUL, May 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0738 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 16 -108.0 44.6 23.8 ^May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0 May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5 May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 April 26 298.4 76.8 -368 April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8 April 24 338.1 -72.4 -249.5 April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 Month to date 748.5 -33.9 -986.1 Year to date 7,004.9 -5,201.5 -4,428.6 * Offshore investors were net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 510.5 billion won ($458.10 million) worth. ^ May 15 figures revised. ($1 = 1,114.3900 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)