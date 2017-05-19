SEOUL, May 19 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0738 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 19 *41.1 -27.6 -64.9
^May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1
May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7
May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4
May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0
May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5
May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1
May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5
May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2
May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9
May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7
April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9
April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9
April 26 298.4 76.8 -368
April 25 651.6 -281.0 -367.8
Month to date 1,165.4 -315.8 -908.8
Year to date 7,421.8 -5,483.4 -4,351.4
* Foreign investors were net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
308.8 billion won ($274.56 million).
^ May 18 figures revised.
($1 = 1,124.7100 won)
(Reporting by Yuna Park)