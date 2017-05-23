SEOUL, May 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0736 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 23 *-55.3 281.4 -261.8 ^May 22 288.7 -260.2 -88.5 May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7 May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4 May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0 May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5 May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28 -15.1 -354.8 339.9 April 27 13.3 -158.7 154.9 Month to date 1,398.7 -294.6 -1,259.3 Year to date 7,655.2 -5,462.2 -4,701.9 * Offshore investors turned net sellers after buying five consecutive sessions. ^ May 22 figures revised. ($1 = 1,123.0100 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)