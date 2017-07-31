FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for July
July 31, 2017 / 7:39 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for July

4 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Monthly net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors for the month of July, in billions of
South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL
         July 3          105.4           -84.5       -84.3
         July 4         -192.9           104.1        44.7
         July 5           -6.5           -81.6        54.0
         July 6          217.3          -399.9       129.1
         July 7          275.7            54.9        63.6
        July 10          -57.1            77.2       -46.2
        July 11          100.7           -20.4      -123.7
        July 12          381.6          -252.0       180.4
        July 13          340.8          -186.1      -206.4
        July 14          200.3            24.2       -53.4
        July 17          -38.8           111.7      -113.0
        July 18         -216.1           122.0        61.0
        July 19         -100.3           129.0       -77.3
        July 20           60.6            48.4      -145.1
        July 21          290.1           -61.1      -217.0
        July 24         -167.7           144.2        21.0
        July 25         -343.1           265.7        63.5
        July 26         -351.7           459.9      -100.7
        July 27         -208.2           358.9      -136.5
        July 28         -560.0           482.2        78.9
        July 31         -253.0           484.2      -260.7
                                                          
  Month to date         -522.7         1,781.0      -868.1
   Year to date        8,726.9        -6,480.0    -4,965.4
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL
           2017                                           
           July         -522.7         1,781.0      -868.1
           June        1,658.6        -3,311.0     1,276.8
            May        1,334.5           217.7    -1,931.5
          April          804.0          -219.8      -756.3
          March        3,507.0        -3,661.6      -999.5
       February          307.6           678.2    -1,702.1
        January        1,637.8        -1,964.5        15.3
                                                          
           2016                                           
       December        1,055.2           345.4    -1,444.6
       November         -329.5         1,836.9      -910.4
        October          429.7           458.9      -958.2
      September        1,104.2        -1,982.4       -21.1
         August        1,365.0        -1,327.0      -825.5
           July        4,009.7        -3,369.9      -956.6
           June          806.4           248.8    -1,283.1
            May          185.2        -1,203.8       377.4
          April        1,944.1        -1,886.6      -533.0
          March        3,431.6        -2,929.7    -1,363.2
       February          300.5         1,463.0    -1,839.0
        January       -2,966.2         3,137.3     1,151.8
                                                          
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL
           2016       11,335.9        -5,209.1    -8,605.3
           2015       -3,578.3          -464.6      -403.8
           2014        4,834.8          -693.4    -2,836.3
           2013        3,411.1         5,058.2    -5,639.0
           2012       17,462.1         4,044.6   -15,550.0
 
($1 = 1,119.1100 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

