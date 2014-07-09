SEOUL, July 9 General Motors' South
Korean workers on Wednesday voted to go on strike over salaries
and production volume, signalling tough annual wage talks for
automakers already grappling with falling earnings due to the
stronger won.
Strikes are an almost annual event in South Korea's $173
billion auto industry, but this year's unrest could be more
prolonged than usual as workers are calling for the revamping of
a 60-year-old wage scheme among other demands.
A union spokesman said 69 percent of GM Korea's 14,016
workers voted to down tools and walk out for a fourth
consecutive year unless they reach a deal.
A union spokesman was not immediately available for comment
as representatives were engaged in another round of negotiations
with GM Korea management.
A spokesman for GM Korea said the vote did not mean that
there will be an actual strike and said it was one of the
union's "ordinary actions" during annual negotiations.
"Both sides remain committed to reaching a fair and
reasonable labour agreement based on mutual trust and
understanding," the spokesman said.
Unions are demanding changes to the wage scheme, which has
been in place since 1953, because the country's supreme court
ruled late last year that fixed bonuses should be counted as
base wages.
Workers want their new contract to comply with the ruling
because it would increase various statutory benefits, such as
overtime allowances and severance pay, which are adjusted in
proportion to base wages.
GM Korea workers are also calling for management to boost
production after the U.S. automaker announced plans to stop
selling Chevrolet-branded cars in Europe by the end of 2015.
South Korea is one of GM's biggest Asian manufacturing
bases, producing nearly all Chevy cars sold in Europe and more
than four out of 10 Chevrolet vehicles marketed globally.
GM Korea CEO Sergio Rocha on Monday warned employees that a
strike could jeopardise production and job security, and urged
them to "stop this vicious cycle before it is too late".
GM Korea and other rivals like Hyundai Motor Co
are wrangling with their individual unions over whether to
overhaul the current wage system, which management says could
lead to higher labour costs.
Workers at Renault SA's South Korean unit last
week voted in favour of a strike, although talks continue, while
ongoing wage negotiations at Hyundai are expected to drag into
next month.
Hyundai is expected to report lackluster second-quarter
earnings later this month as the South Korean won posted its
biggest annual percentage gain in nearly three years versus the
dollar, eroding its overseas earnings converted into the South
Korean currency.
($1 = 1,012.00 South Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Choonsik
Yoo; Editing by Matt Driskill)