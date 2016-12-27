* Had been four earlier expressions of interest
* French state holds 33 pct of STX France
(Adds details, background)
MILAN/SEOUL Dec 27 Italian shipbuilding and
construction group Fincantieri SpA is the only bidder
for shipping group STX France, a source close to the matter said
on Tuesday.
The sale of STX France, which specialises in building cruise
ships in the western France city of Saint-Nazaire and is
profitable, forms part of the broader sale of businesses from
the collapsed STX shipbuilding group.
A spokesman for a Korean court overseeing the process had
said earlier on Tuesday that one bid had been received for the
STX France business, without giving a name.
A spokesman for the Seoul court overseeing STX Offshore's
receivership had said in November that four parties had
expressed interest in buying one or both of South Korea's STX
Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and a controlling stake in STX
France.
A spokesman for state-owned French naval contractor DCNS,
which was one of the companies interested in STX France, said
the company had held talks with Fincantieri and Dutch firm Damen
in the past and would keep holding talks with the buyer.
The French state holds a 33 percent minority stake in STX
France.
The French government said in October it was not planning to
take a majority stake in STX France, but would retain its
minority blocking stake and added it expected a say in any
ownership change.
