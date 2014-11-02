SEOUL Nov 2 Kim Bok-soon disliked her nose and
fantasised about getting it fixed after learning of the Korean
superstition that an upturned nose makes it harder to hold on to
riches.
While waiting in a hair salon, she saw a magazine
advertisement for a plastic surgery clinic and decided to go for
it, despite her family's objections.
In South Korea, where physical perfection is seen as a way
to improve the quality of life, including job and marriage
prospects, plastic surgery procedures can seem as commonplace as
haircuts.
Kim's doctor said he could turn her into a celebrity
lookalike, and Kim decided to take the plunge, taking loans and
spending 30 million won ($28,000) for 15 surgeries on her face
over the course of a day.
When the bandages came off and she looked in the mirror, she
knew something had gone horribly wrong. Only later did Kim find
out her doctor was not a plastic surgery specialist.
Five years later, Kim struggles with an array of medical
problems, and is unable to close her eyes or stop her nose from
running. The 49-year-old divorcee said she was unemployed and
suffers from depression.
"It is so horrible that people can't look at my face," Kim,
crying, said in her tiny one-room Seoul flat filled with
photographs from before and after the surgeries.
"This is not a human face. It is more revolting than
monsters or aliens."
A record from the Seoul central district court shows that
Kim's doctor faces a pending criminal case on charges of
violating medical law. The case began in 2009 after several
patients including Kim reported him to the authorities. The
doctor's lawyer turned down Reuters' request for an interview.
The boom in South Korea's $5 billion plastic surgery
industry - that's a quarter of the global market according to
the country's antitrust watchdog - is facing a backlash, with
formal complaints about botched procedures and dodgy doctors
doubling in 2013 from a year earlier.
Some plastic surgeons say safety fears could stifle the
country's nascent but fast-growing market for medical tourism,
especially from China.
Complaints range from unqualified doctors to overly
aggressive marketing to "ghost doctors", who stand in for more
qualified doctors and perform surgeries on unwitting,
anaesthetized patients.
Cha Sang-myun, chairman of the Korean Association of Plastic
Surgeons, which represents 1,500 plastic surgeons, is worried
about their reputation. Cha and some lawmakers are among those
calling for tighter supervision and stricter advertising rules.
"We've got to clean ourselves up," Cha said at his clinic in
Seoul's high-end Gangnam district, which is filled with plastic
surgery clinics.
"Now, patients from China are coming in the name of plastic
surgery tourism but if things go on like this, I don't think
they will come in the next few years," he said.
GHOST DOCTORS
In a notorious case last December, a high school student
ended up in a coma after surgeries to fix her nose and get a
"double-eyelid", a procedure that makes the eyes look bigger.
Cha's group looked into the incident and found the hospital
that performed the surgery hired such ghost doctors, and
referred the case to prosecutors. It is still under
investigation by prosecutors and nobody has been indicted, an
official at the association said.
Critics blame lax regulation, excessive advertising and
society's obsession with appearance for fuelling an industry run
amok.
South Korea is home to more than 4,000 plastic surgery
clinics and has the world's highest rate of cosmetic procedures
- 13 for every 1,000 people in a population of 49 million -
according to government data.
The boom is gaining steam, fuelled by tourism, with the
number of visiting Chinese patients tripling between 2011 and
2013, government data shows.
"Advertising too much has made people think surgeries are a
commodity. People now think plastic surgeries are like buying
stuff somewhere," said Cha, who has performed plastic surgeries
for more than two decades.
"But plastic surgery is a surgery too, which can risk your
life," he said.
A Miss Korea contestant in the 1980s underwent breast
augmentation in 2008 in the hope that it would boost her chances
of finding a husband.
Park, 50, who is divorced and gave only her surname, ended
up going to the same doctor as Kim. Due to a series of
post-surgical infections, her right breast ended up half the
size of the left.
"I regret it so much that I tried to kill myself twice," she
said. "Plastic surgeries are like an addiction. If you do the
eyes, you want to do the nose. And doctors don't say 'you are
beautiful enough', but get people to do more."
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Tony Tharakan)