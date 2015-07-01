SEOUL, July 2 Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and Carlyle Group were among four potential buyers shortlisted for the sale of Tesco PLC's South Korean unit seen worth around $6 billion, a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs' private equity arm and MBK Partners were the other parties shortlisted for the sale, the Korea Economic Daily said, citing an unnamed investment banking source.

MBK and Goldman Sachs declined comment. Spokesmen for Affinity, Carlyle and Tesco's South Korean unit could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Brown)