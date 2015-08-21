SEOUL/HONG KONG Aug 21 Private equity firms
Affinity Equity Partners and KKR & Co have teamed up to
bid for Tesco plc's South Korean unit valued at about
$6 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Carlyle Group, another short-listed bidder, is
working with Singapore's GIC, the people told Reuters. North
Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners will seek equity
funding from South Korea's National Pension Service to bid for
the unit, the people added.
The final bids for the business are due on Aug. 24, Reuters
previously reported.
Britain's biggest supermarket group, whose credit rating was
cut to "junk" status by Moody's and S&P in January, is battling
to recover from an accounting scandal and reverse market share
losses in Britain to discount chains Aldi and Lidl. The sale of
the South Korean unit is the biggest divestment Tesco is making
to improve its financials.
The people declined to be identified as the sales process
was confidential.
KKR, MBK and GIC, National Pension Service and Tesco
declined to comment. Affinity and Carlyle did not offer an
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Kane Wu; Additional reporting by
Saeed Azhar, Anshuman Daga and Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by
Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)