SEOUL Nov 3 South Korea's government on Tuesday
said it would publish history textbooks for use in schools from
2017, taking a step necessary to strip current teaching of its
"ideological bias".
The move to stop use of textbooks written by private-sector
scholars and issued by private publishers capped weeks of debate
about whether it was democratic for the government to dictate
how the country's turbulent modern history is taught.
It also fuelled suspicion about President Park Geun-hye's
motive in adopting the policy, amid sharply divided views of the
leadership of her father, Park Chung-hee.
Park, who took power in a military coup in 1961 and ruled
until his assassination in 1979, is credited with building
modern and industrial South Korea, but at the expense of
democracy.
Many private textbooks now used by middle and high schools
try to glorify arch-rival North Korea by discrediting the
achievements of the capitalistic South, Prime Minister Hwang
Kyo-ahn said.
"We can no longer allow the use of distorted and biased
history textbooks to teach our precious children," he told a
news conference. "We have to fix the way history textbooks are
published so we can make a correct textbook."
As an example of distortion, he cited the blame some
textbooks place on major ally the United States for a 2010
attack on a South Korean navy ship, the Cheonan. Others do not
mention the attack at all, Hwang said.
South Korea says the North was responsible for the attack,
however, although Pyongyang denies any role. The neighbours
remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in
a truce, not a treaty.
Existing government curbs, such as a process of approval for
private textbooks, were futile, Hwang said, because many
teachers were ideologically left-leaning, while publishers often
flouted orders to correct inaccuracies.
Last week Park defended government publication as necessary
to spur pride in the country's achievements.
But her critics called the move a setback for democracy,
saying it proved the government's intent to stifle diverse views
of history and gloss over South Korea's painful struggle to
attain democracy.
"A state-issued history textbook will not only beautify
dictatorship, but is itself dictatorship," said Moon Jae-in, the
leader of the opposition New Politics Alliance for Democracy.
A similar system operated during Park's father's tenure,
besides nowadays in North Korea, he added.
But Prime Minister Hwang rejected as "impossible" the idea
that a state-issued textbook was a bid to glorify dictatorship
in the modern South.
"This society is mature enough to have no forgiveness for
that," he added.
