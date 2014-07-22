SEOUL, July 22 Two passenger trains collided in
South Korea on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring dozens,
a hospital official and police said, in the latest in a string
of accidents that has rattled the country.
A commuter train and a tourist train collided in Taebaek, a
resort area about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of Seoul. A
police official said more than 70 people had been injured, but
declined to confirm any deaths.
In April, a ferry capsized on its way to the resort island
of Jeju, killing more than 300 people, most of them children, a
disaster that provoked grief and outrage.
That was followed by a fire at a shopping mall that killed
eight and a fire at a hospital for the elderly that killed 21.
Nearly 200 people were injured in two subway accidents in Seoul
earlier this year.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, has developed
into a vibrant and technically advanced democracy, but faces
criticism that regulatory controls and safety standards have not
kept pace.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and James Pearson; Writing by Tony
Munroe)