SEOUL Dec 24 South Korean prosecutors have
indicted the local subsidiary of U.S. taxi-hailing service
provider Uber Technologies Inc for violating a law governing
public transport, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office issued an
indictment - which also named Chief Executive Officer Travis
Kalanick - for violating a law prohibiting individuals or firms
without appropriate licences from providing or facilitating
transportation services, Yonhap reported, citing an unnamed
prosecution official.
Prosecutors will not make any arrests as part of the
indictment, Yonhap said. The penalty for breaking the law in
question is a maximum fine of 20 million won ($18,121) or a
prison sentence of up to two years, the news agency reported.
Uber, through its apps, charges fees to play matchmaker for
passengers and drivers - some registered as taxi drivers. But a
lack of regulation for the relatively new business model has
brought Uber to the attention of authorities worldwide.
Last week, Seoul's city legislature passed a measure to fine
Uber drivers not registered as taxi drivers, and offer financial
reward for those reporting such drivers.
The prosecutors' office declined to comment on the Yonhap
report. An Uber spokeswoman was checking the veracity of the
report and said Uber services were functioning as normal.
($1 = 1,103.7000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)