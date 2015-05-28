* S.Korea law to bans service like uberX from operating in
country
* Uber in March halted uberX service in Seoul following
backlash
* Ban marks latest regulatory setback for U.S. ride company
(Updates with Uber comment, background)
By Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim
SEOUL, May 29 South Korean lawmakers passed a
bill early on Friday to ban taxi services provided by private
drivers, marking what is likely the first nationwide legislation
to outlaw Uber Technologies Inc's low-cost uberX service.
The ban, which will take effect by the year-end, marks the
latest setback for the U.S. company. Though the firm has
expanded rapidly and commands a valuation of around $40 billion,
its business practice of matching passengers with private
drivers without a taxi license has triggered legal and
regulatory battles across the globe.
"Uber respects this decision by the National Assembly and
looks forward to continuing its conversations with Seoul City on
how to best serve Seoul and its citizens within the legal
framework allowed by Korean Law," the U.S. company said in a
statement to Reuters ahead of the floor vote.
While the legislation, which amends an existing law on
transportation services, imposes a blanket ban rather than
explicitly mentioning Uber, it was pushed by lawmakers to block
uberX. The bill also bans any parties from offering services
that match passengers with drivers without a taxi license.
The move may be largely symbolic, however: Uber suspended
its uberX service in Seoul in March following a backlash from
authorities and taxi unions, and local competitors match riders
with taxi drivers only.
Uber founder and Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, as well as
the Korean subsidiary, were indicted by local prosecutors in
December, while the Transport Ministry rejected Uber's February
proposal to create a separate registration system for its
drivers.
The company faces regulatory scrutiny elsewhere: an Italian
court on Tuesday banned Uber's uberPOP service and others that
match private drivers with passengers, adding to a growing list
of challenges it faces in Europe.
Authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou also
raided the U.S. firm's local office on suspicion of "unlicensed
operation."
The firm also pulled out of the Kansas after the state's
lawmakers pushed through a bill imposing stricter regulations.
Uber still offers two services in South Korea: uberTaxi,
which matches users with licensed taxi drivers, and the upscale
UberBLACK service that can only be used by certain types of
passengers including those with disabilities, foreigners, or
people 65 and older based on local rules.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Chris
Reese and Christian Plumb)