SEOUL Feb 12 The Seoul city government said on
Thursday that it planned to launch a premium taxi service in
August to rival online ride-service provider Uber, adding to the
challenges to the U.S. company's expansion plans in Asia's
fourth-biggest economy.
The move comes after the country's transport ministry last
week spurned Uber's proposal for a new driver registration, and
reiterated its pledge to ban Uber, which connects passengers to
private cars on their smartphones.
Uber, a tech-industry darling worth at least $41 billion,
is battling bans in South Korea, India, France and Spain for
alleged violations including using unlicensed drivers.
To begin with, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will
introduce the taxi-hailing service with 100 luxury and mid-sized
sedans each.
"We will provide a premium tax service which excels that of
Uber..." Seoul city said in its presentation material to
reporters.
Seoul city will partner with taxi assocation to launch the
pilot service, the statement said, but did not elaborate.
The city will also promote services that connect users with
registered taxis via smartphone applications. Those services
will be launched by local companies like SK Telecom
and KakaoTalk next month.
In January, Seoul city started offering rewards of up to 1
million won ($929) for people who reported private or rented car
drivers providing transport through Uber.
In December, South Korean prosecutors indicted Uber CEO
Travis Kalanick and the company's South Korean unit for
violating transport rules which require drivers and vehicles
used in taxi services to be licensed.
