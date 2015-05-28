SEOUL May 29 South Korean lawmakers passed
early on Friday a bill to ban taxi services provided by private
drivers, making services like U.S.-based ride services company
Uber Technologies Inc's low-cost uberX service illegal in Asia's
fourth-largest economy.
South Korean parliament's mobile app and video recording of
the plenary session showed that the bill, which should take
effect at the year-end, was passed. The legislation also
explicitly bans firms like Uber from offering services like
uberX, which match customers with drivers without taxi licenses
for transportation services.
Uber had already suspended its uberX service in Seoul in
March following backlash from authorities and taxi unions.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Chris
Reese)