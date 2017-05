SEOUL The defence chiefs of the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Monday to immediately cease all activities related to its nuclear programme and said they will have no tolerance for any further military provocation by Pyongyang.

U.S. Defence Secretary Ash ton Carter and South Korean Defence Minister Han Min-koo also expressed "grave concern" over the North's intent to conduct long-range missile launch and a nuclear test, according to a joint statement issued after they held talks.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Jack Kim; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)