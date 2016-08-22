SEOUL Aug 22 The United States and South Korea
kicked off annual military exercises on Monday, prompting
warnings of retaliation from the North, as already-heightened
tension on the peninsula has been inflamed by the defection of a
Pyongyang diplomat.
North Korea has become further isolated after a January
nuclear test, its fourth, and the launch of a long-range rocket
in February brought tightened U.N. Security Council sanctions
that Pyongyang defied with several ballistic missile launches.
About 25,000 U.S. troops are joining in the Ulchi Freedom
Guardian exercise, which runs until Sept 2. The U.S.-led U.N.
Command Military Armistice Commission said it notified the North
Korean army the exercises were "non-provocative" in nature.
The North calls the exercises preparations for invasion, and
early on Monday threatened a pre-emptive strike. North Korea
frequently makes such threats.
"From this moment, the first-strike combined units of the
Korean People's Army keep themselves fully ready to mount a
preemptive retaliatory strike at all enemy attack groups
involved in Ulji Freedom Guardian," a KPA spokesman said in a
statement carried by the North's state-run KCNA news agency.
Last week, South Korea announced that Thae Yong Ho, the
North's deputy ambassador in London, had defected and arrived in
the South with his family, in an embarrassing blow to the regime
of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
High-level defections pointed to cracks in the Kim regime,
South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Monday.
"Recently even North Korea's elite group is collapsing,
followed by key figures defecting to foreign countries, showing
a sign of serious cracks, with chances of shaking the regime
further," she told a National Security Council meeting.
North and South Korea are technically still at war because
their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace
treaty.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)