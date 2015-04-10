SEOUL, April 10 North Korea is intent on using
missile launches to increase regional tension but it does not
appear to be preparing for a fourth nuclear test or long-range
missile launch, the U.S. and South Korean defence ministers said
on Friday.
North Korea fired two surface-to-air missiles off its west
coast just before U.S. Secretary of Defence Ash Carter arrived
in the region on Tuesday to visit staunch U.S. allies Japan and
South Korea.
The North launched four short-range missiles off its west
coast on April 3.
"As it demonstrated once again with its recent missile
launches, North Korea is intent on continued provocation,"
Carter told a news conference in the South Korean capital,
Seoul.
North Korea is under heavy sanctions over its nuclear and
ballistic missile programmes.
Not all North Korean short-range missile launches are in
defiance of a U.N. ban on ballistic missile technology. The
isolated country has, however, previously launched a long-range
rocket it said was designed to carry a satellite into space.
Carter said the U.S. military was developing and preparing
to deploy new weapons in the region including new stealth
bombers and different classes of naval vessels.
North Korea accuses the United States of building up forces
in the region with the aim of invading it and it denounces
annual military exercises by the United States and South Korea
as a prelude to war.
Carer and his South Korean counterpart, Han Min-koo, said
they did not discuss the possible deployment of an advanced
missile defence system, the THAAD, in the South to counter the
North's nuclear missile threat.
"We're not at the point yet where we would begin discussions
with anyone around the world about where the THAAD batteries in
production are going," Carter said.
China and Russia have both spoken out against placing THAAD,
or Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, in South Korea.
Han said North Korea did not appear to be preparing for
another long-range rocket launch or nuclear test any time soon.
"We haven't seen or confirmed any signs of an additional
North Korean nuclear or (long-range) missile test in the near
future," he said.
"But given their past behaviour, when their strategic
objectives are not met, there is always the possibility that
they will resort to provocations."
North Korea's first nuclear test, in 2006, was widely
condemned by other countries. It tested again in 2009, and more
recently in 2013, drawing criticism from China, the isolated
North's closest ally.
(Reporting by James Pearson, Ju-min Park and David Brunnstrom;
Editing by Jack Kim, Robert Birsel)