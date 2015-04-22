SEOUL, April 22 South Korea and the United States reached a deal on Wednesday to revise an agreement that has limited South Korea's ability to enrich uranium for nuclear power generation and to reprocess spent fuel, the foreign ministry in Seoul said.

There were no further details about the revised agreement available immediately. South Korea, whose 23 atomic power plants provide one third of the country's power needs, has pushed for greater liberty to manage its nuclear fuel. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)