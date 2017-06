FILE PHOTO: A pair of B-1B Lancer bombers soar over Wyoming in an undated file photo. Staff Sgt. Steve Thurow/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS/File photo

SEOUL South Korea's military plans to conduct a joint drill with two U.S. supersonic B-1B Lancer bombers on Tuesday as part of a scheduled exercise, a South Korean air force official said.

The official told reporters during a briefing the drill will also involve two South Korean F-15K fighter jets without elaborating on the nature of the drill or when it will be carried out.

