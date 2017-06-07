By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, June 7
SEOUL, June 7 South Korea will hold off on
installing remaining components of a U.S. anti-missile defence
system until it completes an assessment of the system's impact
on the environment, the country's presidential office said on
Wednesday.
The move could mean substantial delays in a full deployment
of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system in
South Korea, as the environmental review may take well over a
year according to a senior official at the presidential Blue
House.
South Korea said last week that four more launchers had been
introduced for the anti-missile defence system, months after the
controversial battery was deployed in March with just two of its
maximum load of six launchers.
The additional launchers had been brought in to the
deployment site in the southeastern region of Seongju without
being reported to the new government or to the public, new
President Moon Jae-in's office said last week, asking for a
probe into why it was not informed of the move by South Korea's
defence ministry.
The four launchers have yet to be installed and made
operational.
"It doesn't make sense to withdraw the two initial launchers
which had already been deployed and installed, but additional
installation will be decided after the environmental impact
assessment is over," the administration official told reporters
on Wednesday.
"Whether we must urgently move forward with additional
instalment by ignoring legal transparency and due procedure is a
question."
The White House did not respond immediately to a request for
comment. U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin Corp is
the lead contractor for the THAAD system.
During his successful election campaign, Moon had pledged to
review the previous South Korean government's decision to deploy
THAAD, saying that the deployment was rushed without assessing
its environmental impact or seeking parliamentary approval.
Moon's decision to order an investigation into the THAAD
deployment came amid signs of easing tensions between South
Korea and China, which is North Korea's sole major diplomatic
ally.
The decision to deploy the system in South Korea was made by
Moon's conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye, who was impeached
and thrown from office in a corruption scandal that engulfed
South Korea's business and political elite.
Moon took office on May 10 without a transition period
because a snap presidential election was held just two months
after Park was ousted. He inherited her defence minister, along
with the rest of the cabinet, and has yet to name his own.
Moon has said his order for the probe at the defence
ministry was purely a domestic measure and was not aimed at
stopping the deployment of THAAD, which has drawn angry protests
from China.
North Korea has conducted three ballistic missile tests
since Moon took office, maintaining its accelerated pace of
missile and nuclear-related activities since the beginning of
last year in defiance of U.N. sanctions and U.S. pressure.
