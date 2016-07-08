Italy kicks off Alitalia sale process
MILAN, May 18 Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.
SEOUL, July 8 South Korea said on Friday it has made a final decision together with the United States to deploy an advanced missile defense system with the U.S. military stationed in South Korea to counter North Korea's missile threat.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system will be deployed solely to counter the threat from the North, South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement, adding that it aims for a deployment "soon".
China, which has backed tough U.N. sanctions against the North after Pyongyang's nuclear test and a long-range rocket launch this year, has objected to the proposed THAAD deployment in the South as its radar can reach into its territory.
A joint South Korea-U.S. working groups is preparing to determine the best location for deploying THAAD, the South said. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
MILAN, May 18 Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.
LAGOS, May 18 Military corruption is weakening Nigeria's efforts to battle the Islamist insurgency of Boko Haram, the watchdog Transparency International said on Thursday.