GENEVA, March 11 South Korea won a partial
victory against the United States in a World Trade Organization
ruling published on Friday, having challenged U.S. duties
imposed on imported washing machines deemed to be subsidised and
unfairly priced.
South Korea brought the case to the WTO in August 2013,
complaining about the U.S. calculation methods, which are also
the subject of a wide-ranging dispute brought against the United
States by China.
A WTO panel of three adjudicators rejected several of South
Korea's arguments but upheld others. Both countries have 60 days
to appeal.
