(Adds responses from USTR, Whirlpool)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 7 South Korea largely won an appeal
ruling at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday in a
challenge that puts U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Korean-made
washing machines in jeopardy.
South Korea partially won a ruling from a WTO adjudication
panel in March, but both sides appealed part of that judgment.
Wednesday's ruling by the WTO Appellate Body, which is
final, strengthened South Korea's win by reversing part of the
earlier ruling that had gone in Washington's favour, concerning
the calculation of anti-subsidy duties.
The ruling does not immediately strike down the U.S. duties
imposed in 2013 after Washington found that South Korea was
unfairly subsidizing and pricing Korean-made washers exported to
the United States.
The U.S. Commerce Department had imposed anti-subsidy duties
of up to 82 percent on washers made by Samsung Electronics Co
, LG Electronics Inc and Daewoo
Electronics Co after a complaint brought by Michigan-based
Whirlpool Corp.
South Korea complained to the WTO about the methodology used
to calculate the duties. The panel ruling in March rejected part
of South Korea's complaint, including objections to the U.S.
Commerce Department's findings that tax credit subsidies were
not tied to specific products.
The WTO Appellate Body upbraided the panel for making
several wrong decisions about the U.S. methodologies, and said
Washington, not Seoul, was in the wrong.
A spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said
the agency was "disappointed" with the appellate ruling, but
noted that it confirmed WTO members' ability to employ
alternative methods to calculate duties to combat "targeted
dumping", or unfair price cuts aimed at specific regions, time
periods or customer groups.
Under WTO rules, the United States will be expected to bring
its rules into line with the appeal judgment, which could result
in changes to its anti-subsidy calculations. If South Korea
feels that the United States has failed to do so, it could ask
the WTO to rule on U.S. non-compliance and then ask for trade
sanctions against Washington.
"We are currently in the process of reviewing the Appellate
Body report, and based on this review, will evaluate our options
for responding to the report," the USTR spokesman said.
A Whirlpool spokeswoman said that the ruling would have "no
direct or immediate effect on the 2013 antidumping and
countervailing duty orders on clothes washers from South Korea",
and the U.S. response could take some time.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, additional reporting by David Lawder;
editing by Dominic Evans, G Crosse)