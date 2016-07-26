SEOUL, July 26 South Korea rejected a shipment
of Argentinian feed wheat after finding unapproved genetically
modified strains in the cargo, the country's agriculture
ministry said on Tuesday.
"After testing 72,450 tonnes of feed wheat cargoes imported
from Argentina on July 12, an unapproved strain of LMO (living
modified organism) was detected and we asked to discard or send
all back," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.
South Korea imported 396,900 tonnes of Argentinian feed
wheat in June out of total imports of 910,946 tonnes, according
to the statement.
