By Jane Chung
SEOUL, July 26 South Korea rejected a shipment
of Argentine feed wheat after finding unapproved strains of
genetically modified organisms (GMO) in the cargo, the
agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.
Seoul bans the entry of unapproved GMOs, defined as living
modified organisms (LMO) under bio safety regulations.
In 2013, South Korean millers suspended imports of U.S.
wheat after the discovery of an unapproved strain of genetically
modified wheat in the United States.
"After testing 72,450 tonnes of feed wheat cargoes imported
from Argentina on July 12, an unapproved strain of LMO was
detected and we asked to discard or send all back," the ministry
said in a statement.
The cargo was shipped by the bulk carrier ANTONIS, said an
official at the Korean Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency.
The cargo was loaded at Argentina's San Lorenzo and Bahia
Blanca ports in May and shipped by Netherlands-based commodity
trader Nidera, according to data from NABSA shipping agency.
Nidera could not be reached immediately for comment.
Thomson Reuters ship tracking data showed the vessel is
heading to Australia's Gladstone port after discharging at South
Korea's Pyeongtaek and Kunsan ports.
The ministry said it would continue with LMO tests of
imported agricultural products.
In Buenos Aires, a grains export company executive said
there is no GMO wheat cultivated in Argentina.
"So it must have been something left in the hold of the ship
from a previous cargo," said the executive, who asked not to be
identified.
South Korea is not banning imports of feed wheat from
Argentina, only the shipment containing the unapproved strain, a
ministry official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
Feed importer Nonghyup Feed Inc said it is looking into the
situation after the government's decision, while the Korea Feed
Association could not be reached for comment.
Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, mostly imports feed
wheat from Australia, India, Ukraine and Canada. It imported
396,900 tonnes of Argentine feed wheat in June out of total
imports of 910,946 tonnes, according to the statement.
Ample Argentine wheat supplies and the low grain quality
have pressured prices and boosted feed wheat shipments to Asia.
Argentine farmers liquidated their wheat stockpiles after
free-market proponent Mauricio Macri won the presidency last
November and eliminated grain export taxes.
"When you analyse the destinations that Argentine feed wheat
is being shipped to, there has been a radical shift toward
Asia," said Leandro Pierbattisti, chief analyst with
Argentina's grains warehousing chamber.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Additional reporting by Hugh
Bronstein in Buenos Aires, Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Leslie Adler)