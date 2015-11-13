Nov 13 South Korea's Samyang Corp issued an invitation to bid seeking a total of 34,900 tonnes of U.S. origin wheat for shipment during March 20, 2016 - April 20, 2016, South Korean traders said on Friday. Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd issued an invitation to bid seeking 24,900 tonnes of Canadian origin wheat for shipment during February 1, 2016 - February 29, 2016, the traders said. Both flat and basis price should be submitted for the bids. All tenders will close at 11:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Nov. 13, 2015. Details of the tenders for U.S. origin wheat are as follows: GRAIN TYPE TONNES No.1 Western White and/or Soft White 12,600 No.1 Western White and/or Soft White 800 No.1 Western White and/or Soft White 1,500 No.1 Hard Red Winter 7,800 No.1 Northern Spring and/or Dark Northern Spring 12,200 Details of the tender for Canadian origin wheat is as follows: GRAIN TYPE TONNES No.2 or better Western Red Spring 24,900 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)