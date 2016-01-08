SEOUL, Jan 8 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd issued an invitation to bid seeking 30,100 tonnes of Canadian wheat for arrival in May and 53,100 tonnes of U.S wheat for arrival between April 20 and May 20 via tenders. The tenders will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday, according to the ITB. Details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 30,100 Canada Western Red Spring min. 13.5 23,700 U.S Western White/Soft White max. 10.5 3,100 U.S Western White/Soft White max. 8.5 6,500 U.S Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 19,800 U.S Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 * Note: The agency is seeking No. 2 or better products for Canadian wheat, and No. 1 products for U.S wheat. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)