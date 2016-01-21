SEOUL, Jan 21 South Korea's Samyang Corp
issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of
23,200 tonnes of U.S. wheat for shipment during Apr. 20-May 20
via tenders.
The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday,
according to the ITB.
Details of the tenders are as follows:
TONNES(M/T) Commodity PROTEIN(pot)
12,300 Western White/Soft White max. 10.5
700 Western White/Soft White max. 8.5/8.0
2,500 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5
7,700 Northern Spring/ min. 14.0
Dark Northern Spring
*Note: The agency is seeking No.1 products.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)