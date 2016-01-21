SEOUL, Jan 21 South Korea's Samyang Corp issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 23,200 tonnes of U.S. wheat for shipment during Apr. 20-May 20 via tenders. The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday, according to the ITB. Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) Commodity PROTEIN(pot) 12,300 Western White/Soft White max. 10.5 700 Western White/Soft White max. 8.5/8.0 2,500 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 7,700 Northern Spring/ min. 14.0 Dark Northern Spring *Note: The agency is seeking No.1 products. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)