SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's DongAOne Co Ltd
has issued two invitations to bid (ITB) seeking a
total of 69,500 tonnes of U.S and Australian wheat on behalf of
DongAOne, Korea Flour Mills, Samyang Corp
and Daesun Flour Mills for shipment between August and September
via tenders.
The tender for the U.S wheat will be closed at 11 a.m. (0200
GMT) on Thursday and the tender for the Australian wheat will be
closed at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on the same day, according to the
ITB.
Details are as follows:
-- U.S wheat for shipment in August
TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN
6,500 Western/Soft White max. 10.5
1,800 Western/Soft White max. 8.5
6,100 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5
9,600 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0
-- Australian wheat for shipment in September
TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN
41,000 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0
4,500 Australian Hard min. 11.5
