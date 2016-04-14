SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's DongAOne Co Ltd has issued two invitations to bid (ITB) seeking a total of 69,500 tonnes of U.S and Australian wheat on behalf of DongAOne, Korea Flour Mills, Samyang Corp and Daesun Flour Mills for shipment between August and September via tenders. The tender for the U.S wheat will be closed at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday and the tender for the Australian wheat will be closed at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on the same day, according to the ITB. Details are as follows: -- U.S wheat for shipment in August TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN 6,500 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 1,800 Western/Soft White max. 8.5 6,100 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 9,600 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 -- Australian wheat for shipment in September TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN 41,000 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 4,500 Australian Hard min. 11.5 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)