SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's DongAOne issued an invitation to bid seeking a total of 35,000 tonnes of Australian wheat on behalf of Samyang Corp, Korea Flour Mills , Daesun Flour Mills and itself for shipment between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15 via tenders, South Korean traders said. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Tuesday. Details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN(pct) 30,000 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 5,000 Australian Hard min. 11.5 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)