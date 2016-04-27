SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's DongAOne has bought 35,000 tonnes of Australian wheat on behalf of Samyang Corp, Korea Flour Mills, Daesun Flour Mills, and itself for shipment between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, South Korean traders said. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY SUPPLIER 30,000 Australian Standard White CBH 5,000 Australian Hard CBH (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)