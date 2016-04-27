SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's Samyang Corp has bought 24,000 tonnes of U.S wheat from CHS on behalf of DongAOne, Korea Flour Mills , Daesun Flour Mills and itself for shipment in September via tenders that closed on April 26, South Korean traders said on Wednesday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PRICE(FOB/T) 8,300 Western/Soft White $196.87 1,300 Western/Soft White $215.24 5,500 Hard Red Winter $204.22 8,900 Dark/Northern Spring $232.51 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)