UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's Samyang Corp has bought 24,000 tonnes of U.S wheat from CHS on behalf of DongAOne, Korea Flour Mills , Daesun Flour Mills and itself for shipment in September via tenders that closed on April 26, South Korean traders said on Wednesday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) COMMODITY PRICE(FOB/T) 8,300 Western/Soft White $196.87 1,300 Western/Soft White $215.24 5,500 Hard Red Winter $204.22 8,900 Dark/Northern Spring $232.51 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.