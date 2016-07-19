SEOUL, July 19 South Korea's DongAOne Co Ltd is seeking a total of 23,000 tonnes of Australian wheat on behalf of Korea Flour Mills, Samyang Corp and Daesun Flour Mills for shipment between December and January. The tender for the Australian wheat will be closed at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on July 20. Details are as follows: TONNES (M/T) COMMODITY PROTEIN (PCT) 19,200 Australian Standard White 10.3-11.0 3,800 Australian Hard min. 11.5 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)