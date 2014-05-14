SINGAPORE, May 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Korea, rated Aa3, A+, AA-, has announced it will meet investors in the United States and Europe starting on May 20.

The sovereign has hired Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Korea Development Bank and Samsung Securities to organize the meetings.

Banks have not indicated that a bond deal will follow, but investors told IFR they expect the sovereign to explore the possibility. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Sudip Roy)