SEOUL May 16 South Korean prosecutors said on
Friday they were seeking a warrant for the arrest of Yoo
Byung-un, the head of the family that owns the operator of a
ferry that capsized last month.
Prosecutors accused Yoo of embezzling funds from ferry
operator Chonghaejin Marine, which they see as one of the
factors that hampered its safety management, and led to the
sinking that killed hundreds of school children.
The Sewol, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn,
capsized and sank on a routine journey from Incheon on the
mainland to the southern holiday island of Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and teachers on a high school outing. Only 172 people have been
rescued and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned.
As public anger boiled across the country, South Korean
prosecutors are hunting for Yoo and his children, visiting the
home of his elder son and a religious compound where Yoo is
believed to have holed up.
They have already sought the arrest of Yoo's second son and
a daughter who stay overseas but no one has been found yet.
Yoo's two sons, Yoo Hyuck-ki and Yoo Dae-kyun, are majority
owners of Chonghaejin Marine through an investment vehicle.
Hundreds of members of the Evangelical Baptist Church, of
which Yoo is a founding member, built a blockade in front of the
compound, describing the probe by prosecutors as religious
persecution.
On Thursday, prosecutors indicted the vessel's captain and
three senior crew members for homicide. Prosecutors have also
indicted the 11 other surviving crew members of the ferry Sewol
on negligence charges.
Lawyer Son Byoung-gi, who has spoken for the family
previously, said he had resigned, as the family was out of
touch. Son's replacement as legal representative also stepped
down, according to his law firm.
