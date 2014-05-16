(Adds president's meeting with victims' relatives)
By Minwoo Park and Ju-min Park
SEOUL May 16 South Korean prosecutors said on
Friday they were seeking a warrant for the arrest of Yoo
Byung-un, the head of the family that owns the operator of a
ferry that capsized last month.
Prosecutors accused Yoo of embezzling funds from ferry
operator Chonghaejin Marine, which they see as one of the
factors that hampered its safety management, and led to the
sinking that killed hundreds of school children.
The Sewol, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn,
capsized and sank on a routine journey from Incheon on the
mainland to the southern holiday island of Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and teachers on a high school outing. Only 172 people have been
rescued and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned.
Amid nationwide anger over the incident, South Korea's
president met relatives of the victims on Friday, repeatedly
apologizing for the government's handling of the incident.
The Park Geun-hye administration has faced continued
criticism for its handling of the disaster, when a faster
initial response could have saved many more lives.
Family members of hundreds of children sat in the road in a
sombre vigil steps from the presidential palace earlier this
month, demanding the punishment of those responsible, but Park
did not emerge at the time.
South Korean prosecutors are hunting for Yoo and his
children, visiting the home of his elder son and a religious
compound where Yoo is believed to have holed up.
They have already sought the arrest of Yoo's second son and
a daughter who stay overseas but no one has been found yet.
Yoo's two sons, Yoo Hyuck-ki and Yoo Dae-kyun, are majority
owners of Chonghaejin Marine through an investment vehicle.
Hundreds of members of the Evangelical Baptist Church, of
which Yoo is a founding member, built a blockade in front of the
compound, describing the probe by prosecutors as religious
persecution.
On Thursday, prosecutors indicted the vessel's captain and
three senior crew members for homicide. Prosecutors have also
indicted the 11 other surviving crew members of the ferry Sewol
on negligence charges.
Lawyer Son Byoung-gi, who has spoken for the family
previously, said he had resigned, as the family was out of
touch. Son's replacement as legal representative also stepped
down, according to his law firm.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)