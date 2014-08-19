SEOUL Aug 19 HSBC on Tuesday raised its rating on South Korean stocks to "neutral" from "underweight," citing decreased earnings risk as profit expectations have declined, as well as supportive monetary policy.

South Korea's central bank last week cut its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 months, by 25 basis points, to 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)