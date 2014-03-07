BRIEF-Motorola Solutions to acquire Kodiak Networks
* Motorola solutions to expand push-to-talk mobile offerings with kodiak networks acquisition
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 South Ocean Holdings Ltd : * Says FY turnover increased by 20,2 pct to R1 690,9 million * Says FY loss per share increased by 2,8 pct to 77,7 cents * Says FY headline earnings decreased by 42,1 pct to 21,0 cents * Says market conditions will remain challenging during the 2014 financial year
* Bell Canada - will redeem on May 12, prior to maturity, all outstanding $350 million principal amount of 4.37% debentures, series m-35, due Sept. 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: