LONDON Oct 31 The cost of insuring exposure to South African debt fell to five-week lows on Monday and sovereign dollar bonds rallied, after the state prosecutor dropped fraud charges against respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

The decision is a dramatic U-turn in a case that has rattled financial markets and drawn accusations of political meddling .

Data from Markit showed five-year credit default swaps (CDS) fell 12 basis points from Friday's close to 243 bps, while the average sovereign dollar bond yield spread over U.S. Treasuries contracted 13 bps to 279 bps on the EMBI Global index, the narrowest since early October.

The 2041 and 2044 dollar bonds rose around 1.5 cents in price with the 2025 issue firming 0.9 cent too.

The gains mirror the rally on South African local markets where the rand has firmed close to 2 percent against the dollar and local bond yields have tumbled.

Markets had fretted that Gordhan's departure would undermine efforts to revive economic growth, increasing the risk that South Africa's credit rating would be reduced to "junk". (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marc Jones)