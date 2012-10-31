BUDAPEST Oct 31 Russian energy giant Gazprom
and Hungarian energy wholesaler MVM will build the
Hungarian stretch of the South Stream natural gas pipeline
through a joint venture they agreed to form on Wednesday.
Hungary gets nearly all of its natural gas supply from
Russia under a long-term import agreement with Gazprom, which
shipped 6.26 billion cubic metres of gas to Hungary in 2011.
The joint venture, South Stream Hungary, will build and
operate a 229-kilometre stretch of the pipeline that will
transport Russian gas to Europe.
"The decision to build the Hungarian stretch of the gas
pipeline is now final," Gazprom deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev
told a news conference. "It will contribute to the security of
natural gas supply for the whole of Europe."
The pipeline will have a capacity of 30 billion cubic metres
per year, which is enough to cover Hungary's import needs as
well as provide the necessary transit capacity, Medvedev said.
It will cost more than 600 million euros, 30 percent of
which will be covered by the companies and 70 percent through
bank financing, MVM Chief Executive Officer Csaba Baji said.
The pipeline will begin commercial operation by Jan. 1,
2016, he said.
The current gas pipeline that transports gas from Russia to
Hungary via Ukraine will remain operational, the executives both
said.
"South Stream will have gas both from new and old sources,
and the utilisation of the Ukrainian system will depend on any
additional capacity that we see in Europe," Medvedev said.
"Europe will need an additional annual 200 billion cubic
metres of gas by 2030, so even if all currently planned
infrastructure is built that will still not be enough to cover
all the extra demand."
He added that there was an option to build a side branch of
the pipeline into Croatia but the country will not be part of
any gas transit by Gazprom.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)