* Corridor runs through border area of military tension
* Deliveries follow long negotiations
NAIROBI Dec 29 The United Nations said on
Monday it had begun delivering food aid to war-torn South Sudan
via the Nile River from Sudan for the first time since it became
independent in 2011, warning the country could face a "hunger
catastrophe".
The corridor, through an area of high military activity,
will reduce reliance on expensive airplane and helicopter
deliveries, which cost six to seven times as much as river and
road transport, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).
"The threat of a hunger catastrophe remains very real in
early 2015 as the dry season takes hold," said Stephen Kearney,
WFP's acting country director. "This will make an enormous
difference in our efforts to bring food assistance to people in
critical need."
The border between Sudan and Sudan Sudan has been heavily
militarized since Juba declared independence from Khartoum three
years ago, cutting off nearly all cross-border commercial and
humanitarian traffic along the Nile. The route was opened only
after extensive negotiations between the two countries, WFP
said.
WFP said it had completed thousands of flights over the last
year carrying food and nutrition supplies to some 2.5 million
people isolated by conflict and bad roads, which become
impassable during rainy seasons.
Fierce fighting erupted in South Sudan last December, two
years after Juba declared independence from Khartoum. The United
Nations says the conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and
driven the country of 11 million toward famine.
The warring parties re-committed to stop fighting and bring
their conflict to an end without conditions in November, but
sporadic bouts of fighting resumed soon afterwards.
In the cross-border operation, WFP is using trucks and river
barges to deliver an initial total of 4,650 tonnes of food for
South Sudanese affected by conflict as well as for refugees
living in camps in Maban County of Upper Nile state.
WFP said it hoped to use the re-opened corridor to transport
an additional 21,000 tonnes of food into South Sudan contributed
by the United States, which was recently unloaded in Port Sudan
in the Republic of Sudan.
