* Aid workers rely on donkeys after vehicles looted
* U.N. now treats over 1,000 malnourished children a month
* Ceasefire deals in January and May swiftly crumbled
* Rebels and government trade blame over continued fighting
By Carl Odera
LEER, South Sudan, July 21 A surge in the number
of emaciated children arriving at a feeding centre in Leer, a
muddy rebel-held town in South Sudan's oil-rich Unity State, is
fuelling fears that the world's newest nation is on the brink of
famine.
Food stocks are running low across conflict-ravaged northern
regions of the country, aid workers say, and the onset of the
rainy season has dashed hopes that South Sudan's displaced
subsistence farmers will plant enough crops to feed themselves.
The country is the size of France but has hardly any paved
roads and the United Nations and humanitarian agencies are
struggling to provide aid to remote regions. Even plane
deliveries are dwindling as rain soddens dirt roads that act as
air strips.
Aid agencies say South Sudan, which gained independence from
Sudan in 2011 after decades of conflict, could be headed for the
worst famine since the 1984 Ethiopian famine.
The charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without
Borders) said it had treated about 1,800 malnourished children
at its feeding centre in Leer since mid-May. In 2013 it treated
2,300 children during the whole year.
In relief agency feeding centres, mothers seeking medical
help for skeletal children tell harrowing tales of life in the
bush, where they could only scavenge for fruit or roots.
"We ran and hid in the bush for months without food," said
one woman who fled fighting in the Leer region. "We were eating
wild berries and plant roots."
Her three-year-old son weighs just 2 kg because of acute
malnutrition, whereas a healthy three-year-old in South Sudan
would normally weigh 10-12 kg, according to a paediatrician in
Juba.
The United Nations has warned for months that a famine looms
if there is no end to fighting that erupted in mid-December
between the government and rebels. More than a third of the
nation's roughly 11 million people could be on the brink of
starvation by the end of the year, U.N. officials have said.
Aid agencies, who say funds to deal with the crisis are
running low, complain work has been hindered by rebel and
government soldiers who have looted vehicles and plundered food
stores.
"We lost all our nine cars," said Sabrina Sharmin, an acting
coordinator for Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), speaking in Leer
last week. "Delivering (supplies) from the airstrip to our
compound is challenging; we are now using donkey carts."
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
(OCHA) said aid agencies in Leer were treating more than 1,000
cases of child malnutrition every month. Before violence broke
out in December it was about 40 per month.
Western diplomats say the looming famine is "man made" and
avoidable. But they expect thousands to die and much of the
country to suffer as neither President Salva Kiir or rebel
leader Riek Machar appear ready to strike a lasting peace deal.
FOOD PRICES SOAR
South Sudan sits on Africa's third-biggest oil reserves and
the United States and other Western backers hailed independence
from Sudan three years ago as a foreign policy success.
But political turmoil and conflict threaten to plunge the
country back into the same cycle of war and human misery that
plagued its people when it was still part of Sudan and rebels
were fighting the northern government in Khartoum.
At least 10,000 people have been killed and more than a
million displaced since clashes between rival army factions
broke out in December. Foreign investment has collapsed and the
cost of the war has crippled the government's budget.
In Unity state, rebels loyal to former vice president Machar
have seized oil wells and halted production.
At Leer market, a handful of makeshift shops sell millet,
soap and even music CDs, a rare sign of normality in a town
devastated by clashes between government and rebel troops.
But Kuel Nin, 34, a sorghum seller, said days would pass
without customers purchasing anything. With roads blocked and
river transport too dangerous as barges have often been
attacked, prices of basic commodities in rural South Sudan have
risen out of reach for many.
"It is expensive," said Nin, standing near a towering tree
shading two abandoned and rusting military tanks, baking in the
midday heat. "People suffer hunger, they have no money."
While there has been some small-scale crop planting in the
last couple of months, Leer County rebel commissioner Peter Keak
Jal said the effort was not enough to feed the population.
"We are approaching the end of the year so there will be no
good food," Jal said. "It's going to be hard."
The U.N. World Food Programme declared a famine in the
region in 2008 due to drought. Famine is defined as when acute
malnutrition exceeds 30 percent of the population and the deaths
exceed two people per 10,000 each day, among other criteria.
Rebels blame the government for violating two ceasefires
agreed earlier this year and for driving the nation to disaster.
The government accuses the rebels of sparking the conflict.
"It is of course the rebels to blame, they are now in
flagrant violation of the cessation of hostilities," Information
Minister Michael Makuei told Reuters in Juba, adding that only
three of the 10 South Sudanese states would be affected.
Both sides have accused the other of violating two ceasefire
deals - one in January and another in May.
The blame game holds little significance for Jared Tut. He
fled Leer town after government troops attacked early in the
year. He is now lying in an MSF-run hospital after diving into a
river and being bitten by a crocodile.
"My house near the market was burned down (in the fighting)
and I still cannot find my wife and child," he said in hospital.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan
Fenton)