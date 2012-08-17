JUBA Aug 17 South Sudan said on Friday China
would help build a new airport in the capital Juba, completing a
project that has highlighted the government's struggle to
execute infrastructure projects.
South Sudan has been trying to build up efficient state
institutions and start development despite netting in billions
of dollars in oil revenues since a 2005 peace agreement with
Sudan.
The government had planned to have a new airport terminal
ready for independence celebrations in July 2011 but works have
been hampered for years by funding problems and poor planning.
China will give a $158 million loan and help complete the
airport project, Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin
told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"It will include extensions, it will include the car parks,
it will include the lighting system. It will include the ability
for the airport to be functioning for 24 hours," he said.
The current passenger terminal was built by Sudan to serve
what was then thin traffic between Khartoum and the poor south.
It consists of two small halls where airlines check in
passengers without computers or proper baggage weight checks.
Security checks are minimal because of the frequent power
outages. Luggage from arriving passengers is loaded on a long
bench in the absence of a luggage carousel.
Some 22 airlines serve Juba International Airport, mostly
from African neighbours such as Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia.
Barnaba said South Sudan would pay an annual interest of 2
percent for the loan which would have to be paid back after 20
years.
He also said the cabinet launched plans to set up a national
carrier with the help of private investors.
"It's been proposed to have shares of about 20 percent which
will belong to the government, 31 percent will go to the
indigenous private sector and 49 percent will go to
international investors," Barnaba said.
He gave no timeframe for the airport or airline project.
South Sudan is one of the least developed countries in the
world after decades of civil war with Sudan.
In January it shut down its oil production which contributed
to 98 percent of state revenues in a row with Khartoum over
pipelines fees. Both countries agreed this month to end the
dispute but the deal has yet to be implemented.
China used to be the biggest buyer of South Sudanese oil
until the shutdown.
