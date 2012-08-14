JUBA Aug 14 Kenyan lender Co-operative Bank
and South Sudan have launched a bank in Africa's
youngest nation to benefit from government plans to boost local
food production.
The Nairobi-based bank has set up the Cooperative Bank of
South Sudan in which it will hold a 49 percent stake, officials
said on Tuesday without giving any financial details.
South Sudan owns the rest, of which it will it sell 11
percent after three years.
Officials said the bank would help farmers sell products as
South Sudan, with the help of the United Nations, expands
agricultural production to overcome food shortages.
"It is only through the bank that we will be able to support
the farmers. When the government does not have money, the bank
will have the resources to support the farmers," agriculture
minister Betty Achan Ogwaro told Reuters.
While South Sudan is one of the world's least developed
countries with few people having a bank account, several foreign
banks have arrived including Kenya Commercial Bank, Qatar
National Bank and a bank funded by Dubai Islamic Bank.
South Sudan is undergoing a severe economic crisis but
business prospects have improved since the government reached an
agreement with Sudan on how much it should pay to export oil
through the north. No date has been set to resume exports.
In January, the government shut down oil production which
contributed 98 percent of state revenues after failing to agree
a transit fee with Sudan.
(Reporting by Mading Ngor; Writung by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Dan Lalor)