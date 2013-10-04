* Liberty Commercial launched last year, seeks new investors
* Looking at mobile, phone banking
* South Sudan one of world's most under-banked markets
By Ilya Gridneff
JUBA, Oct 4 South Sudanese lender Liberty
Commercial Bank plans to expand its retail business with the
help of foreign investors and is looking for a partner in Dubai
to tap rising trade with the Gulf, a senior executive said.
Launched last year with one branch and funded by South
Sudanese and Kenyan investors, Liberty is one of the latest
entrants to one of the most under-banked markets in the world.
Devastated by decades of civil war before it broke away from
Sudan in 2011, South Sudan, with a population of nearly 12
million, has struggled to build up state institutions and laws
since winning independence.
The lack of an efficient legal system has not deterred
foreign banks from arriving, including Kenya Commercial Bank
, Qatar National Bank and a bank funded by
Dubai Islamic Bank.
South Sudan has a handful of local banks including Liberty,
which were established in the run-up to or since independence.
They have set up shop in the ramshackle capital Juba, urging
people via billboards lining the dusty streets to deposit their
money amid a sharp rise in crime in the city as the government
struggles to assert control in a country awash with guns after
the 1983-2005 civil war.
Liberty says it has already attracted $15 million in funding
from investors. This week it held meetings with unnamed
potential investors from Uganda about broadening its shareholder
base as it wants to open 10 branches by 2018, Emmanuel Batali,
head of strategic planning told Reuters in a recent interview.
"There have also been some UK people, a Canadian group and
there is also an expression of interest from India," said
Batali, a South Sudanese who worked in Canada as a civil servant
for many years.
The bank plans to have four branches open by the end of this
month to serve its 20,000 clients, Batali said.
"Now we are looking at mobile banking, phone banking, even
potential for drive-in banking like in America," he said.
"Branches will have automatic teller machines. We have the
software now."
Batali said Liberty was also in talks with banks in Dubai to
help channel money flows between the two countries. "We are
not going to open in Dubai but we are talking to banks in Dubai
that can do your business transaction there," he said.
Dubai is a main source of imports for South Sudan which has
almost no industrial production. Anything from corn flakes, to
wheat, juice or cement is shipped from the Gulf to the Kenyan
port of Mombasa from where it is trucked for weeks to the
landlocked nation.
Business prospects have improved since the government agreed
in March with Sudan to resume oil exports through the north,
bringing in badly needed dollars.
"The biggest challenge is we are a country that depends on
imports. We do not export anything except oil. If oil was not
there we would be totally out of everything," Batali said.
Banks have also had liquidity problems as a 16-month
shutdown of oil production has diminished the supply of dollars
available from the central bank, he said. The central bank has
not said whether it has resumed pumping dollars to banks after
booking oil revenues of around $730 million in September, the
first since exports through Sudan resumed in April.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)