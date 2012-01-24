GENEVA Jan 24 Aircraft bombed a South Sudan camp containing 5,000 refugees near the border with Sudan on Monday, injuring one boy and leaving 14 missing, the United Nations refugee agency said.

Several bombs were dropped on Elfoj, a transit site less than 10 km from the border in Upper Nile state, at 10 a.m. local time, U.N. spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fleming did not say Sudan was behind the attacks but Khartoum and its southern neighbour, which seceded from the north last year, regularly trade accusations of supporting armed insurgencies on each other's territory.

Their row escalated on Monday when South Sudan started to shut down oil production, accusing Sudan of stealing $815 million worth of crude that it piped to its northern neighbour for shipment.

The United Nations said it moved 1,140 refugees away from he border. Another 4,000 followed. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Ben Harding)