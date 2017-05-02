(Corrects to make clear 35 troops arrived, 400 seen at the full
deployment in coming months)
JUBA May 2 Several dozen British troops on
Tuesday arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan, to provide
engineering and medical support to the United Nations Mission in
South Sudan (UNMISS) and to help ease the delivery of
humanitarian aid, the mission said.
"The Royal Engineers will conduct tasks at the U.N. Camps to
improve accommodation, routes, security and drainage, as well as
the construction of a jetty on the River Nile and a helicopter
landing site," UNMISS said in a statement.
South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, plunged into civil
war in 2013, just two years after independence from neighbouring
Sudan, after President Salva Kiir fired his deputy Riek Machar.
Britain's Ministry of Defence said 35 troops had landed to
bolster a more than 200-strong deployment of British personnel
already in the country. That number will rise to nearly 400 in
the coming months, making it one of the Britain's largest
operational deployments.
The conflict has split the nation along largely ethnic lines
and the United Nations has warned of a possible genocide. More
than 3 million people have fled their homes out of a population
of 12 million.
The U.N. has declared a famine in some parts of the country
and nearly half its population face food shortages.
Last month a 350-strong Japanese military contingent started
withdrawing from South Sudan after a five-year deployment during
which it mainly helped with infrastructure construction.
(Writing by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Gareth Jones and
Richard Lough)